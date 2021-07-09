Cancel
LQwD Fintech Corp. Virtually Closes The Market

By PR Newswire
VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Shone Anstey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, LQwD Fintech Corp. (''LQwD Fintech'' or the "Company") (TSXV: LQwD), and his team joined Monica Hamm, Manager, Client Success TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

LQwDFinTech Corp. is a Canadian-based company developing software, which enables the setup of nodes and payment channels on the Bitcoin Lightning Network. The Lightning Network is a layer two technology that dramatically improves bitcoin's scalability, transaction fees, and settlement times. For more information please visit: www.lqwdfintech.com .

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
