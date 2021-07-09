Mrs. Marie Anne Talley, a former resident of Hammond, LA passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021 in Mandeville, LA at Heritage Manor at the age of 76. Mrs. Talley is survived by her children Beth (Dave) Mercer of Abita Springs, LA; Lauren (Matt Carolan) Talley of Mt. Arlington, New Jersey; Bryant Joseph (Erin) Hauck of Baton Rouge, LA. Mrs. Talley is also survived by her grandchildren Daniel Mercer of Abita Springs, LA and Riley Hauck of Baton Rouge, LA; her brother Hank (Karen) Schumacher of Husser, LA; 2 Grand Fur babies Loki and Freya; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.