Gaming keyboards are up to 23% cheaper at Best Buy this weekend

There are so many different gaming peripheral companies out there, from the likes of Razer, Corsair, HyperX, and SteelSeries, but one company that you probably haven’t heard of is Monoprice. Monoprice is a company that produces many things from cables, adapters, and even 3D printer accessories. They also specialize in producing high-end, affordable gaming accessories, such as the brand new Dark Matter Collider TKL gaming keyboard and Hyper-K Ultralight mouse. This keyboard is a tenkey-less gaming keyboard, which just means that it doesn’t include a number pad (or a “tenkey”), so you should be able to save room to move your mouse around without accidentally bumping your keyboard if you don’t have room on your play space. I was sent a review unit of both the Dark Matter keyboard and the Hyper-K Ultralight Mouse to tell you my thoughts on each of these products! So, what do you need to know about the Dark Matter Collider gaming keyboard by Monoprice, and what do you need to know about the Hyper-K Ultralight mouse?