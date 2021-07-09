Black Widow Makes A Few Amendments To Nat’s Avengers Story

Coming to both theaters and Disney+ Premier Access this July 9th is Marvel Studios’ long-awaited look at Natasha Romanoff’s backstory, Black Widow. Black Widow shows us a Natasha Romanoff directly after the events of Captain America: Civil War. On the run from the US after breaking the Sokovia Accords and betraying Secretary Ross, Natasha prepares to spend some time hunkered down off the grid in a trailer in Norway (a kingdom of isolation, where it looks like she’s the queen.) This plan goes by the wayside when she is drawn back to Russia, where she will meet up with people she had thought abandoned, and resolve a situation she thought she had decisively ended.