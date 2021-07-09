Black Widow Makes A Few Amendments To Nat’s Avengers Story
Major spoilers are ahead. After months of withstanding postponements, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have finally gotten the chance to officially say goodbye to Scarlett Johansson in her final act in Black Widow, in theaters and on Disney+ now. In her eponymous solo film, the assassin-turned-Avenger reconciles her painful past and the people who shaped it, resulting in a belated but full-circle character arc — and an important reminder of the massive role that Black Widow played in bringing Phase Three of the MCU to a satisfying close.www.refinery29.com
