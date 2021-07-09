Chargers hiring Big Data Bowl participant as team analyst
Here’s some different news from the usual this time of year. According to ESPN Sports Analystics writer, Seth Walder, the Chargers are hiring Alex Stern to be a team analyst. Stern took part in the NFL’s Big Data Bowl in 2020, which is described by event’s official site as a “annual sports analytics contest that challenges members o the analystics community — from college students to professionals — to contribute to the NFL’s evolution of the use of advanced analytics.”www.boltsfromtheblue.com
