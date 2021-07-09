Cancel
Pima County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 15:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 322 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Arivaca, or 21 miles west of Tubac, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Severe thunderstorms of this intensity can also produce small tornadoes with little notice. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Arivaca and Arivaca Lake. This includes Route 286 between mile markers 3 and 21. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

