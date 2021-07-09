Cancel
Dorchester County, MD

Special Weather Statement issued for Dorchester by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dorchester A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT DORCHESTER COUNTY At 624 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Oxford to 8 miles north of Taylors Island to near Golden Beach. Movement was east at 30 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Cambridge, Hurlock, Sharptown, Secretary, Vienna, University Of Maryland Center For Environmental Studies, East New Market, Galestown, Church Creek, Brookview, Eldorado, Madison, Andrews, Hudson, Lloyds, Taylors Island, Woolford, Bucktown and Linkwood. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects.

alerts.weather.gov

