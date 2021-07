Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Iowa, Johnson, Keokuk, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Target Area: Iowa; Johnson; Keokuk; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KEOKUK...SOUTHWESTERN JOHNSON...NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHEASTERN IOWA COUNTIES At 525 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Parnell, or 17 miles southeast of Marengo, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Wellman around 535 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Kalona, Richmond and Riverside. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH