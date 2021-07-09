Severe Weather Statement issued for Calvert by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calvert A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL CALVERT COUNTY At 625 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Prince Frederick, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Prince Frederick, Breezy Point, Huntingtown, Barstow, Dares Beach and Port Republic. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH