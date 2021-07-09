Connext Global Solutions on building a remote workforce

By Colin McGuire, CEO at Boomn, an e-commerce portfolio growing direct-to-consumer companies through incubation, acquisition, and strategic partnerships. Having in-person office collaboration and meetings are, in my opinion, one of the most powerful and efficient ways a company can be productive. In-person experiences help to forge strong relationships and create a solid foundational company culture. Working remotely and joining scheduled video conference calls removes the majority of small talk and sharing of personal stories. It's also much more difficult to collaborate on projects when you're not in the same room or office. That in-person excitement can often deflate over routine video conference calls.