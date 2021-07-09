Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

College athletes now have opportunity to capitalize on their name, image, and likeness

By Elizabeth Ruiz
Fox17
 6 days ago

IOWA CITY, IOWA -- Caitlin Clark is a sophomore basketball player for the University of Iowa. “I started playing basketball before I could even remember,” Clark said. The next three years of basketball will be very different for Clark and other student-athletes. For the first time in NCAA history, college athletes across the country can now capitalize off their name, image, and likeness, or NIL, just like a professional athlete.

www.fox17online.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
Person
Jordan Bohannon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletes#University Of Nebraska#Auburn University#The University Of Iowa#Nil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
College Sports
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama football announces football recruiting violation

Alabama football self-reported minor recruiting violations as part of a department wide announcement. The football violation and was reported June 11, days after the NCAA’s ban on in-person recruited was lifted, per AL.com. The school said a student host provided an official visitor with transportation and entertainment outside of the...
Harrisonburg, VANBC 29 News

JMU Athletics releases policy on Name, Image, and Likeness

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The NCAA Board of Directors adopted a new policy Wednesday in regards to allowing student-athletes to get paid to use their name, image, or likeness (NIL). Under the new interim NIL policy, regulation defers to state, conference and institutional policies to guide acceptable NIL practices. The...
Clemson, SCWYFF4.com

SC student-athletes now able to receive compensation for name, image and likeness

CLEMSON, S.C. — South Carolina college athletes can now be compensated for their name, image and likeness. The decision from the NCAA officially went into effect July 1. “I think it’s a welcome change for student-athletes and for the university, alike, and that’s a very good thing,” said Jeff Kallin, Associate Athletic Director for Communications and Strategic Initiatives.
Michigan StateDemocrat-Herald

Former Michigan football star Desmond Howard: NIL rights long overdue, shift power to college athletes

DETROIT — Way back in the early 1990s, Desmond Howard dazzled with his playmaking as a receiver and return specialist at Michigan. He left little doubt after scoring on a 93-yard punt return against Ohio State in 1991 that he was thinking of the game’s biggest prize when he fashioned a Heisman pose in the end zone. He would win the coveted Heisman Trophy the next month.
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

Ohio State coach Ryan Day named to 2021 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day is one of 17 coaches named to the preseason watch list for the 2021 Dodd Trophy presented by PNC. The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. released the preseason watch list for the trophy on Tuesday. The list features more than a dozen of the nation's top college football coaches representing all Power Five conferences, as well as the AAC, Sun Belt, and an independent.
Columbia, SCWIS-TV

Gamecock athletics rolls out Name, Image and Likeness program for student-athletes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - University of South Carolina student-athletes will have the opportunity to benefit from their name, image and likeness beginning Thursday. The effective date of the bill was to be July 1, 2022, or by certification of the South Carolina Attorney General if rules consistent with the provisions of the bill were to be in effect by the NCAA.
NFLUSA Today

Texas Football and Basketball players already capitalizing on Name, Image and Likeness

The inevitable finally happened on July 1. College athletes are now able to profit off their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). It’s a phenomenon that athletes and many who follow sports have been clamoring for at least a decade or two. Prior to July 1, college athletes were not allowed to accept any sort of money, sponsorships, or benefits while they were an athlete under the ruling of the NCAA.
College Sportscarolinacoastonline.com

N.C. moving quickly to help college players capitalize on name, image

Twelve states now allow student-athletes, some in high school, to start cashing in on their name, image, and likeness. The move comes after the NCAA approved interim rules while it awaits federal legislation on the issue. North Carolina is among the states allowing players to monetize their NIL, and top...
College Sportskniakrls.com

D-III Athletics Won’t Be Unaffected by Name, Image, Likeness Rules

With directives being worked on by the NCAA and various state legislatures across the country allowing college athletes to earn money off of their to profit off their name, image and likeness, the Division-III level of college athletics will not be unaffected by the upcoming changes. Simpson Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach and Compliance Officer Brandon Stromer tells KNIA News a lot is up in the air right now as the NCAA tries to work issues out and the changes that could be made.

Comments / 0

Community Policy