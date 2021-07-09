CDE Lightband makes final payment on loan to create fiber optic network

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleCLARKSVILLE, TN – In 2007, the Clarksville Department of Electricity built a fiber optic network across the city, installing new lines to every home and business that would allow remote meter management, faster power restoration and operational efficiencies. The system would also allow the newly re-branded CDE Lightband to offer high-speed broadband internet, voice over IP phone services and IPTV services to residential and business customers.

