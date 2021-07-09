CDE Lightband makes final payment on loan to create fiber optic network

TYLER — Vexus Fiber says it will spend $50 million to bring its ‘fiber-to-the-home’ network to Tyler and Whitehouse. According to our news partner KETK, Vexus Fiber plans to have full-network completion within two years, said a statement from the company. Some neighborhoods and businesses in Tyler will see network availability as soon as the first quarter of next year. “We are thrilled to announce our expansion into Tyler,” Jim Gleason, CEO of Vexus, said in news release. “Vexus’ Fiber network will provide homes and businesses with a new, competitive choice for Internet, TV and phone services. Our network is built with future-proof technology that provides a reliable, world-class Internet connection, and fosters additional growth and economic development for Tyler. Given that we are a Texas-based provider we plan to bring our Texas hospitality and customer service to go along with our robust network.”