Robert Downey Sr., Director of Experimental American Movies, Dies At Age 85

By Summer Thomad
NPR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Downey Sr., a filmmaker and writer who played a major role in New York's experimental film scene, died Wednesday in his home from complications due to Parkinson's disease. He was 85. "Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson's..he was a...

Was Robert Downey Sr. the world’s greatest director? A bold claim for anybody, a very bold claim when the director in question hadn’t produced anything for decades. But there is a stretch from, let’s say, 1964 to 1975 where an output of shocking, anarchic, truly dangerous, and—let’s not lose the forest for the trees—fucking hilarious work does some rather heavy lifting. Babo 73, Chafed Elbows, Putney Swope, No More Excuses, Pound, Two Tons of Turquoise to Taos Tonight—I struggle to name someone who so fluidly mixed full-blown avant-garde with traditional film language, whose doing so imploded whatever seems possible or, more importantly, acceptable in cinematic and social terms.
In the November 21, 1968, issue of the Voice, readers of Howard Smith’s Scenes column received a sneak preview of a new film being shot around town:. MOST PEOPLE would think that the advertising agency scene is a bizarre enough theme by itself, but imagine merging it with black power and coming up with Truth and Soul, Inc. Bob Downey (right), self-styled “Prince” and midwife of low budget films with a sardonic slant (Chafed Elbows, No More Excuses) does just that in his plunge into the big time by directing Putney Swope. It stars Arnold Johnson (left), a few strands from Hair, and a script that might give Madison Avenue the bends. The $200,000 movie which should be finished in a few weeks has been shooting in such esoteric locales as Greenwich, Connecticut, Manhattan office buildings, and the Great Jones Street Alley.
The drama series adaptation of Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning espionage thriller The Sympathizer, from director and co-showrunner Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar, will mark Downey's first leading TV role as well as his first post-Marvel role. According to Deadline, Downey "is set to play multiple supporting roles as the main antagonists — all of whom represent a different arm of the American establishment including an up-and-coming Orange County congressman, a CIA agent and a Hollywood film director, among others." A worldwide search is underway for the lead role, described as a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War, and the rest of the predominantly Vietnamese ensemble in the “blistering exploration of identity and America, a gripping spy novel and a powerful story of love and friendship." “Adapting Mr. Nguyen’s important and masterful work requires a visionary team,” said Downey, who will serve as an executive producer. “With director Park at the helm, I expect this to be a creative producing adventure for Susan, me and Team Downey and a stimulating process for myself in playing these complex supporting roles. A24 and HBO are the perfect combination of partners and co-parents. … It’s exactly the type of challenge I’ve been craving, and I believe we will deliver an exceptional viewing experience to our audience.”
Robert Downey Sr., a hero director amongst underground film, has passed away. He was 85. Robert Downey Jr. was diagnosed with Parkinson’s over five years ago. He died in his sleep at his New York home on Wednesday, July 7th. The filmmaker’s death was confirmed by his son, actor Robert...
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. If you thought Robert Downey Jr. shared the personality with his on-screen character Tony Stark while he was active in the MCU, wait until you see him post Marvel. Downey is making the shift from acting into the business world, much like his Iron Man co-star Gwyneth Paltrow did at the beginning of their time together on the first film. While you would think the stars would have similar struggles with the transition, Downey reveals that his shift has been much easier than the one Paltrow faced over 10 years ago-- and just why that is the case.

