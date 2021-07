The first two-way All-Star in baseball history, Ohtani is a hit with marketers on two continents, with a league-best endorsement portfolio. Is he willing to capitalize?. Major League Baseball’s top slugger ripped his 31st home run of the season on Sunday afternoon, a towering, 459-foot shot to dead center field. Two days later, he took the mound for seven innings, limiting the powerful Red Sox lineup to two runs and picking up the win. In between, he was named an American League All-Star as both a hitter and a pitcher.