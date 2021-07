CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s not often you get to celebrate a beaver’s birthday, but this month we’re doing exactly that: Beaver 100.3 FM is turning 27. Beaver started back in July 1994 when country music started tearing up the charts. Hitmakers like Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson and Brooks & Dunn were reviving the country scene, proving there was a big audience for a new generation of artists.