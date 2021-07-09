An entrancing listen to a jazz great, Alice Coltrane

From the September/October 2021 issue of Acoustic Guitar | By Marc Ribot. In 1965, Marc Ribot, then an 11-year-old aspiring rock musician, started taking classical guitar lessons from a close family friend, Frantz Casseus, who took inspiration from the folk forms of his native Haiti. Though in his professional life Ribot would go on to make quite dissimilar and beautifully off-center music, both on his own and with a range of collaborators—Tom Waits, Elvis Costello, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, John Zorn, Marianne Faithful, and McCoy Tyner, to name a few—he would carry with him the formative concepts he gleaned from his time with Casseus. To preserve his mentor’s legacy, in 1993 Ribot released Marc Ribot Plays Solo Guitar Works of Frantz Casseus. Long out of print, the album has been reissued with bonus tracks recorded in 2020, in CD, digital, and, for the first time, vinyl formats. Here Ribot breaks down one of Casseus’ masterpieces. —Adam Perlmutter.