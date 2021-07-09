Cancel
Music

31 New Songs Out Today

By BrooklynVegan Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJIM JAMES - "SEASONS" (STEVE MILLER BAND COVER) Part of Secretly Canadian's 25th anniversary SC25 singles series, Jim James has given the Steve Miller Band's 1969 song "Seasons." "Chris Swanson and I started out in the music world around the same time and I have always appreciated his friendship and support," says Jim. "It's been amazing to watch all of the wonderful music Secretly has helped bring into this world...so when he asked me to cover one of his favorite songs from childhood in honor of Secretly's big 25th I was excited to do so, and even more excited once I got to know and love the song, which I had never heard before...but is now one of my all time faves too."

Musichotnewhiphop.com

Chinese Kitty Reps NYC On Her New Project "SMD"

Chinese Kitty's claim to fame was on Love & Hip-Hop but she's successfully transitioned away from the reality show limelight and into her place in the rap game. The Queens-bred rapper has been dropping banger after banger in the past two months with singles like, "TOP BITCH" with Lightskin Keisha and "BEEN POPPIN." On Friday, she unveiled her latest project, SMD in full. The 13-song project showcases Kitty's sharp flow and undeniable presence on the mic as a bubble female rapper that's bound to break beyond her underground buzz.
Musicq957.com

New Music Friday: Here are fresh tracks by Doja Cat, MAX, Fletcher & more

Today New Music Friday features new collabs, fresh tracks and a revisit of a Grammy-winning duet. Doja Cat’s long-awaited third album, Planet Her, has arrived, featuring collabs with Ariana Grande, SZA, Young Thug and The Weeknd. Doja has also dropped a video for the track featuring The Weekend, “You Right.”
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Doja Cat scores No 1 with ‘Kiss Me More’

Song is featured on her Planet Her album that debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart. Global superstar Doja Cat hits No. 1 at Top 40 radio with “. ” ft. SZA. The Platinum-certified track, which has continued to dominate the charts since release, already hit No. 1 at rhythm radio and currently sits at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 with over 765 million streams worldwide.
MusicPosted by
HOT 107.9

The 13 Best New Songs This Week

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Musicartvoice.com

NEW MUSIC: Sonia Stein releases new song “ZOOM OUT”

The last couple of years have been busy for singer-songwriter Sonia Stein as she finished up a sold out World Tour with global acclaimed artist DIDO at the end of 2019. at the start of 2020 with longtime collaborator producer Liam Howe (FKA Twigs, Adele, Jessie Ware). See Me Now was a perfect showcase of Sonia’s songwriting and impressive vocal range, which included hit single “London Used to Feel So Cool” and “Coexist.” Then Sonia finished 2020 with the release of her “Letters” EP.
Musicrevolution935.com

“Best of Today #Release” – New EDM music out now

Are you hungry for new music? The guys from EDM Lab every Friday propose their list of new #EDM music out. From “Best of Today #Release” – Friday 2, July 2021:. » David Guetta, Mistajam, John Newman – If you really love me. » Fedde Le Grand & Melo.Kids –...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Vince Staples shares new song “Are You With That?,” new album out this week

Vince Staples' anticipated Kenny Beats-produced self-titled album arrives this Friday (7/9) via Blacksmith/Motown, and ahead of the release, he shared a second song from it, "Are You With That?". Like lead single "Law of Averages," it's a laid-back, pensive song, and it's great to hear Vince exploring this side of him. Listen below.
MusicComplex

Logic Shares New Song “Vaccine”

Logic’s retirement was short-lived. The Maryland rapper has shared his newest song “Vaccine,” arriving on the heels of his new compilation album YS Collection Vol. 1. The 14-track project dropped on June 25, and featured a number of songs from his Young Sinatra series, his 2018 studio album YSIV, and a new song, “Tokyo Nights.”
Rock Musicmetalinjection

THE WEEKLY INJECTION: New Releases From MAYHEM, STRUCTURES, and More Out Today – 7/9

This week’s new heavy metal releases include an epic collaboration, black metal OGs, the expulsion of nails, and more! To the metals…. The aptly named Laurenne/Louhimo is the debut collaboration album between singers Netta Laurenne of Smackbound and Noora Louhimo of Battle Beast. Like both of their respective bands, this outfit is epic, rocking metal. This one is for fans of Doro, Judas Priest, and the likes.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Musicians Freaking Out When Fans Sing Their Songs

Imagine the pressure of singing your favorite song in front of the musician who wrote it. These fans faced that exact moment and absolutely crushed it. At the 2015 Edgefest in Toronto, a fan joined Deftones onstage to sing Maynard James Keenan’s guest vocal on “The Passenger.” To share mic time with Chino Moreno is a tall order, but to do justice to MJK’s incredible vocals is another challenge entirely. Spectacularly, the fan sang Maynard’s part better than most professional guest singers could, and he got a tremendous reception from the festival crowd. Respect!
EntertainmentPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the Best Hip-Hop Songs of 2021 So Far

The year 2020 in music felt like a drag. Aside from a number of brave acts who dropped new music last year, many rappers and singers were sitting on hard drives full of new songs and albums, waiting for the COVID-19 quarantine to lift and for outside to open up. Finally, the times have shifted. And with the recommencing of concerts, clubs and parties that can be attended without fearing for one's health (for the most part), rappers like Drake, J. Cole and Tyler, The Creator, among others, have been making up for lost time with an ample amount of releases in 2021 so far.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Billy Bragg announces new album, shares “I Will Be Your Shield”

Billy Bragg will release his 10th studio album, The Million Things That Never Happened, on October 8. The album was produced by The Magic Numbers' Romeo Stodart and Dave Izumi, and Billy's son, Jack Valero, co-wrote closing track "Ten Mysterious Photos That Can’t Be Explained." The first single off the...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Caroline Polachek shares new single “Bunny Is A Rider”

Caroline Polachek released her debut solo album, Pang, in 2019, and followed it with a collection of remixes of those songs from Toro y Moi, Deftones' Chino Moreno, George Clanton, umru, Oklou and others earlier this year. Now she's released her first new material of the year, new single "Bunny Is A Rider," with she co-produced with Danny L Harle. She says it's a "summer jam about being unavailable. Bunny is slippery, impossible to get ahold of. Maybe it’s a fantasy, maybe it’s a bad attitude. But anyone can be bunny, at least for three minutes and seventeen seconds. The song features a scorching bass performance from producer Danny L Harle, plus his baby daughter’s first vocal cameo."
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

9 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

DYING WISH - "FRAGMENTS OF A BITTER MEMORY" Portland metalcore up and comers Dying Wish finally announced their debut full-length and shared this title track, which you can read more about here and you can preorder it on limited "clear with black smash" vinyl (only 250 copies made). -- Koyo...
Musicthechristianbeat.org

NEEDTOBREATHE Drops New Song “Chances”

This week (Jul 1), GRAMMY Award-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE have released “Chances,” the fifth track off their forthcoming studio album Into The Mystery. The song is available to stream and download starting today HERE. Into The Mystery is due for release on July 30 via Elektra Records and is available for pre-order now HERE. Limited edition merch offerings are available exclusively through NEEDTOBREATHE’s online store HERE.
Musicxpn.org

PRESS PLAY: 8 New Albums out July 16th!

A midsummer’s crop of new albums? Do go on! John Mayer reunites with producer Don Was for the sleek and stylized Sob Rock. Though the album is only occasionally as ‘yacht rock’ (or ‘roséwave,’ for that matter) as its Winwood/Scaggs/Palmer-indebted cover suggests, it boasts plenty of Mayer’s skillful guitar work as well as contributions from Maren Morris and Cautious Clay. Following her 2019 breakout, lo-fi phenom Clairo returns with her intimate and tender second album, Sling. Returning to his Chet Faker moniker, singer/producer Nick Murphy explores rhythms and atmospheres on Hotel Surrender. Imminent XPN Fest headliners Tedeschi Trucks Band (and guest Trey Anastasio) present a recording of their one-off run-through of Derek and the Dominos’ seminal 1970 LP Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, which they staged for the 2019 LOCKN’ festival. Adventurous LA artist Lawrence Rothman puts their own spin on sun-bleached Americana on the Lucinda Williams- and Amanda Shires-featuring Good Morning, America. Brazilian-born Rodrigo Amarante might be best-known for his song “Tuyo” serving as the theme to the series Narcos; his new solo album, Drama, draws inspiration from bossa nova and The Rolling Stones. Canadian folk-pop heroes Barenaked Ladies‘ Detour de Force is their first release in four years, featuring topical songs the venerable group constructed in lockdown. Santigold, Ziggy Marley, The Clash’s Mick Jones, and others make appearances on Solid Gold U-Roy, the final album by reggae icon U-Roy, who passed away in February of this year. PRESS PLAY on these new releases (and a bunch more) below…
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Iggy Pop, Courtney Barnett, Michael Stipe, Kurt Vile & more contribute to Velvet Underground & Nico tribute

There's a new tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico on the way this fall that features an insanely stacked lineup of artists covering the classic 1967 album, including Courtney Barnett, Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney, Michael Stipe, Kurt Vile & The Violators, St Vincent & Thomas Bartlett, Sharon Van Etten with Angel Olsen, Thurston Moore & Bobby Gillespie, Andrew Bird & Lucius, Fontaines DC, The National's Matt Berninger, and King Princess. It's was executive produced by the late Hal Willner and was the last project he worked on before his death.
San Francisco, CAbrooklynvegan.com

San Francisco’s Cindy announce new album (listen to “To Be True”)

San Francisco's Cindy make gentle but purposeful indie rock, shot in soft focus with Karina Gill's hushed vocals and languorous strum in the center of the frame, backed by keyboardist Aaron Diko, bassist Jesse Jackson and drummer Simon Phillips. It's not miles away from Galaxie 500 or Low, but Cindy have their own style. Last year's excellent Free Advice got them notice on both sides of the Atlantic, and now Cindy are back with their third album, 1:2, which will be out October 1 via Mt.St.Mtn in the U.S. and Tough Love in the UK.
MusicPunknews.org

Spanish Love Songs release two new songs

Spanish Love Songs have released one new song and a cover. The new song is called "Phantom Limb" and the cover is "Black Out The Friction" by Death Cab For Cutie. Spanish Love Songs released Brave Faces Everyone in 2020. Check out the songs below.

