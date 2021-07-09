Cancel
Vince Staples' Self-Titled LP Is a Concise Study in Peril and Paranoia

By Danny Schwartz
wiltonbulletin.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn FM!, his 2018 collaboration with Kenny Beats, Vince Staples treaded familiar territory, presenting stories past and present of running around his favorite haunt, Long Beach’s Ramona Park, and the streets that orbit it, as California backyard party music that might get played on the radio. Kenny reprises his role as chief collaborator on Staples’ self-titled new album, and this time, his production creates a different kind of veil, as he pairs his cavernous 808s with sparse, heavily filtered samples, sometimes evoking Bon Iver (“Law of Averages”) or Passion Pit (“The Shining”). Against this quiet backdrop, Vince’s sense of mortal peril and brilliantly concise songwriting come into focus more than ever.

