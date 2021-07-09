Vince Staples' Self-Titled LP Is a Concise Study in Peril and Paranoia

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Vince Staples, “Vince Staples” (Blacksmith/Motown) In the hardened world of Los Angeles street hip-hop, Staples has established himself as one of the most dynamic MCs to arise from the scene in a decade. Among his lauded first three albums, “Summertime ’06” is a thorough display of diverse sonic lyricism. He also recently appeared on Oakland rapper AllBlack’s track “We Straight,” easily one of the best Bay Area rap cuts of 2021. He appeared on an episode of HBO’s “Insecure” and his romantic flow pierced through his thick skin on “Yo Love” from the soundtrack to the film “Queen & Slim.” Now on his fourth album, produced by frequent collaborator and venerable hip-hop beat constructor Kenny Beats, Staples is delving further into his multifaceted artistry with tracks like “Law of Averages,” which could easily be mistaken for a James Blake collaboration.