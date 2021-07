The Winter Haven Chamber Foundation, in partnership with State Farm announced the award of $17,000 in college and vocational scholarships. During the ceremony recognizing the recipients held on June 30 at the chamber, Tiffani Gozdur, chair of the Winter Haven Chamber Foundation said, "State Farm and the Winter Haven Chamber have partnered for decades for the betterment of the community. Several years ago, we partnered to create an annual scholarship program focused on high school seniors at our Winter Haven area high schools; Lake Region, Winter Haven, New Beginnings and Chain of Lakes Collegiate. We are honored to award $17,000 to these deserving students. We cannot wait to see what you will do!"