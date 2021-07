Well folks, you’ve waited long enough so I won’t waste any more of your time because we all know who deserves this award in 2021 (although I will still break down the votes for those curious). Josh Norris has done just about everything right since he joined the Senators organization in the summer of 2018 and like Drake Batherson before him, he will retire the title of prospect as the most valuable one in the organization. Two thirds of voters agree, no Sens prospect provided more value than Norris this season and as we’ll discuss, he earned every single one of those votes.