Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys Gives Away 750 FREE Backpacks Stuffed with School Supplies at Kino Sports Main Complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is pleased to announce that their team is hosting a FREE contactless drive-thru backpack giveaway on Monday, July 19, 2021 at the Kino Sports Main Complex (2500 E Ajo Way, Tucson, 85713) in the parking lot south of E Milber Street from 3:00 p.m. through 6:00 p.m. During the free event, 750 backpacks stuffed with school supplies will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. The giveaway was created as a means to once again help school-aged students of economically challenged Tucson families better prepare for the 2021 - 2022 school year.