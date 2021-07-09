Chinese researchers propose deflecting 'Armageddon' asteroids with rockets
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, visitors view a simulated rocket launch on display at an exhibition featuring space science and achievement during the China Space Conference in Nanjing in east China's Jiangsu province on Saturday, April 24, 2021. (Ji Chunpeng/Xinhua via Associated Press) — BEIJING (Reuters) — Chinese researchers want to send more than 20 of China's largest rockets to practice turning away a sizable asteroid — a technique that may eventually be crucial if a killer rock is on a collision course with Earth.
