Trusted Translations Receives Language-Specific ISO Quality Certifications

Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Trusted Translations, Inc., a global leader in translation and interpretation services, announces it has received independent certification of conformity of operations with ISO 17100:2015 for Translation Services core processes and with ISO 18587:2017 for Post-editing of Machine Translation Output. This follows their previous independent certification using the upgraded International Quality System Standard ISO 9001:2015 for its quality management processes in Professional Translation and Interpretation Services, preceded by certification under the ISO 9001:2008 standard, first granted to Trusted Translations in 2012. This effort is just the next step as part of a larger campaign to become independently certified to meet and/or exceed other ISO standards in the industry. Trusted Translations has plans to pursue independent certification for the interpreting services ISO 18841:2018 standard in the near future.

