The ongoing drought affecting more than half of Wisconsin has been dampened a bit by recent rains according to data from the National Weather Service. Sheboygan County’s northern 3/4 is now experiencing “abnormally dry” conditions, after having been in a “moderate drought” for most of the growing season so far. A similar improvement was also seen in Manitowoc and Fond du Lac Counties, while the southern quarter of Sheboygan County along with Washington and Ozaukee remain in a “moderate drought”.