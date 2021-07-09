Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Ending Explained

I love Resident Evil for a lot of reasons. The survival horror, the puzzles, the atmosphere, the settings. But the plot? Rarely. Maybe never. This is a series that is dense with lore, spanning every medium imaginable, yet repeatedly fails to tell a compelling story. In the games, that's fine: you know once the ponderous cutscenes finish you'll be picking the controller up and fighting a giant tentacle monster. But in Infinite Darkness, a 4-part animated miniseries available now on Netflix, there is no game to escape into. It's a long cutscene you can't skip, and it feels like a return to the series' worst habits after RE7 and Village worked so hard to breathe new life into it.