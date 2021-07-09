Loki’s Head Writer Loves Alligator Loki As Much as You Do

It's been almost a week since Marvel's Loki blew our minds by taking everything we thought we understood about the Disney+ series and turned it on its head in Episode 4 with a handful of shocking moments and surprising reveals all of which got the theory machines working overtime as fans tried to untangle things. The episode, "The Nexus Event," also gave fans another stunning development, one that sent people rushing to social media both freaking out and in some cases deeply uncomfortable. That development, of course, was the budding romantic relationship between Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). Since the episode, people have had no shortage of things to say about the relationship some have dubbed "Sylki" (a portmanteau of Sylvie and Loki), but while it's certainly a buzzy moment that elicits strong reactions, the dynamic between the two characters matters for far more than shock value.