Loki’s Head Writer Loves Alligator Loki As Much as You Do
The following contains Loki spoilers. Loki episode 5 introduced a multitude of new Loki variants, including an older Classic Loki sporting the character’s iconic comic costume, a younger Kid Loki version, and most importantly: Alligator Loki. This small reptilian variant – complete with tiny golden horns! – is apparently just as much of an Asgardian trickster as his more human counterparts. (Even though, admittedly, his very existence raises some legitimate questions about his birth and adoption status that the show does not and sadly will probably never address.)www.denofgeek.com
