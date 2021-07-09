The Witcher Season 2 Trailer Showcases Ciri’s Training
In the first season of The Witcher on Netflix, Princess Cirilla of Cintra, better known as Ciri, was the proverbial babe in the woods, and her story arc was mostly separate from the main focus on Geralt’s adventures and Yennefer’s rise to power. However, in the season 2 trailer that premiered at WitcherCon, it’s clear that the main perspective has shifted to Ciri and the fulfilling of her destiny under Geralt’s tutelage. Fans will have to wait until December 17, 2021 to watch the story unfold, but at least the general direction of the narrative is known.www.denofgeek.com
Comments / 0