Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 Ending and Theories Explained

By David Crow
Den of Geek
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to horror movies, things are never as easy as they first appear. The key influences of Fear Street Part Two: 1978 could’ve taught its characters this unfortunate truth. The final girl in 1980’s Friday the 13th, Alice (Adrienne King), thought she was home free after she beheaded Mrs. Voorhees (Betsy Palmer); then she got a good look at her beautiful boy Jason in the lake. And Sue Snell (Amy Irving) thought she was honoring the memory of the title character (Sissy Spacek) in Carrie (1976) until she realized she was being haunted from a literal grave.

www.denofgeek.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrienne King
Person
Amy Irving
Person
Sissy Spacek
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Gillian Jacobs
Person
Betsy Palmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fear Street#Tree#Summer Camp#The Berman Sisters#Cpr#The Berman Girls#Bermans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
TV & VideosRefinery29

The Witch In Fear Street Part Two: 1978 Wants More Than Her Hand Back

Spoilers are ahead. In Fear Street Part Two: 1978, the solution to breaking the Shadyside witch’s curse seemed so obvious. In hindsight, perhaps, a bit too obvious. The Netflix slasher film, inspired by the R.L. Stine book series of the same name, picks up where Part One left off: Camp Nightwing. In 1978, the Shadyside, Ohio camp was attacked by a murderer who had been possessed by Sarah Fier, a woman who haunted the town since 1666 when she was hanged for being a witch. Thanks to C. Berman (Gillian Jacobs) — a Camp Nightwing survivor who came in contact with the witch and lived to tell about it — we learn that, in a deal made with the devil, Sarah Fier cut off her hand.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

When Will Fear Street Part Three Release?

Developed from a namesake book series by popular children’s author R. L. Stine, the ‘Fear Street’ trilogy is a slasher horror film series. It takes place in the town of Shadyside, where rampaging murderers are so common that the town has received the nickname “Killer Capital of the USA.” It is revealed in the course of the first two films that a vengeful witch had placed a curse on the town and its citizens 350 years ago.
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘Fear Street’ Part Two: 1978′ Trailer: Netflix’s Next Horror Installment Stars ‘Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink

Instead of Christmas in July, Netflix has instead opted to celebrate Halloween early this year with its release of the “Fear Street Trilogy” by Leigh Janiak (2014’s ‘Honeymoon‘). With “Part One: 1994” kicking things off July 2, the following parts of the trilogy premiere over the next two Fridays. That’s welcome news to horror hounds and fans of R.L.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

‘Fear Street:’ How Netflix’s Horror Trilogy Survived the Disney-Fox Merger and Embraced a Risky Release Strategy

“How do we make audiences feel this is not just a ticket or a gimmick, that there’s a reason for all of this?” director Leigh Janiak tells TheWrap. Director Leigh Janiak had come aboard the “Fear Street” franchise with an ambitious plan to release three teen slasher horror movies in a short window. But while she was in production, something ominous was looming just over her shoulder: the Disney-Fox merger.
TV & Videoshypebeast.com

Netflix Releases Sinister Trailer for Slasher Film 'Fear Street Part Two: 1978'

Netflix has shared the official trailer for Fear Street Part Two: 1978. The second installment in the streaming service’s R.L. Stine trilogy, 1978 picks up right where 1994 left off. C. Berman (Gillian Jacobs), the lone survivor of the witch’s attacks, sits down with Deena (Kiana Madeira) and Josh (Benjamin Flores Jr.), the protagonists of the the first film, and tells them what happened during the killings at Camp Nightwing:
Movies/Film

‘Fear Street Part Two: 1978’ Trailer: The Second Chapter of the Trilogy Arrives This Week

Have you checked out Fear Street Part 1: 1994, yet? If not, this is the only time I’ll tell you to stop reading one of my articles and fire up Netflix instead. Director Leigh Janiak‘s throwback horror homage flick is a total blast, taking the standard raised by the Scream franchise (the still-ongoing franchise, we should say; we’ll see how the next installment shapes up) and adding her own distinctive flair to all sorts of familiar genre tropes and archetypes. Of course, readers of R.L. Stine‘s novels are well-aware that this is only the beginning of the story and, after acquiring the trilogy from Disney-owned 20th Century Fox, Netflix is set to release the two sequels over the course of the next few weeks.
TV & Videos411mania.com

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 Trailer Heads to a Killer Summer Camp

The Fear Street trilogy kicked off last Friday on Netflix with the 1994-set first film, and the second film’s trailer heads back to summer camp (uh-oh) in 1978. Netflix has released the trailer to the second entry in the releasing-weekly trilogy, Fear Street Part II: 1978, which will explore an earlier era of Shadyside as the 1970s sparkle — and of course, a killer stalks Camp Nightwing.
MoviesCollider

'Fear Street Part Two: 1978' Revisits the Summer Camp Slasher With None of the Rosy Nostalgia | Review

As a self-professed baby horror fan whose first exposure to scary stories involved devouring every R.L. Stine title I could get my hands on at my local library, the announcement of a Fear Street adaptation inspired by the works of the author's long-running book series seemed tailor-made just for me. Learning that it would be a trilogy of movies rather than just the one was triply good news. While the first of its installments, which takes place in 1994, debuted last week in a splash of neon-infused gore and enough needle drops to give anyone auditory whiplash, Fear Street Part Two: 1978 takes us back through time to the era when summer camp slashers were at their zenith — but revisits all those familiar tropes in ways that pay homage to the subgenre without letting nostalgia goggles detract from the tragic story.
MoviesDerrick

Review: 'Fear Street Part Two: 1978' slashes more deeply than the first cut

With its second installment, "Fear Street Part Two: 1978," Netflix's R.L. Stine movie trilogy finds its cinematic footing. Though it still relies too much on jump scares and clunky dialogue, "1978" feels more assured, looser than the first installment, "Fear Street Part One: 1994." Where "1994" hearkened a bit to the meta horror of its story's time (think "Scream"), "1978" feels right at home in the "Friday the 13th" universe, but with better production values and as part of a larger, more interesting story than a simple slasher flick.
MoviesDen of Geek

Gunpowder Milkshake Review: Style Trumps Story in Netflix’s Neon Noir

Career killer gets stuck with a cute kid. It’s a great story premise, and one that has led to many a action movie classic, from True Grit to Terminator 2. In Gunpowder Milkshake, the Netflix neon noir from Israeli director Navot Papushado, the set-up works its magic again. Here, the career killer is professional assassin Sam (Karen Gillan), who learned the family business from single mom Scarlet (Game of Thrones‘ Lena Headey) before she abandoned Sam 15 years ago after a job gone wrong. When Sam gets hired by all-powerful shadow organization The Firm to retrieve some stolen money, it seems like just another case… until she realizes 8-year-old Emily’s (Big Little Lies‘ Chloe Coleman) life is at stake. Sam is no hero. She does terrible things in this very movie, but, like other action movie killers before her, Sam has a code: she draws the line at children getting killed, and that means using her particular set of skills for objective good this time.
TV & Videoswashingtonnewsday.com

Will There Be More ‘Fear Street’ Movies on Netflix? A Star Shines

Will There Be More ‘Fear Street’ Movies on Netflix? A Star Shines. Three interconnected stories make up the Fear Street trilogy: one set in 1994, another in 1978, and a third in 1666. Kiana Madeira has expressed interest in returning to Shadyside, and there is surely more material on which a film may be based.
TV ShowsDecider

What Time Will ‘Fear Street Part 3’ Be on Netflix?

After three weeks of fun, terrifying, sexy, and gruesome horror Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy will come to a close with Fear Street Part 3: 1666, which is coming to the streaming service on Friday. In the first two films—Fear Street Part 1: 1994 and Fear Street Part 2: 1978—we’ve seen...
MoviesEW.com

From The Taking of Deborah Logan to Escape Room 2: Director Adam Robitel's life in horror

The Taking of Deborah Logan and Insidious: The Last Key director Adam Robitel began terrifying people at a young age. "I saw the power of scaring my friends when we would tell ghost stories in the middle of the woods at night," he says. "I would always really enjoy that sort of manipulation of the audience and so I think it was a natural extension for me to gravitate to horror."
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Review: Fear Street Part Two 1978 is a Fun Ride For Slasher-Lovers

Picking up from ‘Fear Street Part One: 1994’, the trilogy continues with returning director Leigh Janiak shifted from paying homage to 1990s slasher movies in the first film to making a sequel in the style of 80s summer-camp slashers. The kind of genre classics populated by the likes of ‘Friday the 13th’, ‘The Burning’, ‘Sleepaway Camp’ and to certain extents, ‘Madman’ and ‘Moonstalker’.

Comments / 0

Community Policy