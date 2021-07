A Chimpanzee kept at an animal rescue shelter in Oregon for 17 years was killed after it turned on and attacked its long-time owners, according to reports.Sheriff deputies were called to the Buck Brogoitti Animal Rescue in Pendleton after the chimp’s owner, Tamara Brogoitti, reported its escape and attack of her daughter, The Oregonian reported.The chimp, named Buck, was shot and killed on-site, according to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.While Ms Brogoitti, 68, did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment, Facebook posts showed Buck was about 16 or 17 years old and helped found their 800-acre namesake...