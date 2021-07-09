Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Mississippi warns vulnerable residents to avoid indoor gatherings no matter vaccination status

By Justine Coleman
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DiqJo_0asVY84900
© Getty Images

Mississippi cautioned residents aged 65 and older and those with chronic medical conditions to avoid indoor mass gatherings whether or not they are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Mississippi State Department of Health issued on Friday an updated set of recommended precautions for residents to take through July 26, including having the vulnerable stay away from indoor gatherings.

The department pointed to “a significant rise” of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, as well as the “rapid increase in delta variant cases and outbreaks” amid “the low overall vaccination rate” in the state.

Officials also recommend that all Mississippi residents aged 12 and older get the COVID-19 vaccine, and all unvaccinated residents wear a mask in indoor public settings.

The raised concern comes as the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) concluded that the highly transmissible delta variant became the dominant strain in the U.S. during the two-week period ending July 3.

Amid the rapid spread of the delta strain, other local governments have adjusted their COVID-19 guidelines. Los Angeles County called last week for all people to wear masks indoors if they don't know the vaccination status of everyone around them. St. Louis and Jefferson counties in Missouri followed suit days later.

Experts have warned that places with low vaccination rates are most at risk to outbreaks. Mississippi has the lowest percentage of residents who have received at least one dose at 47.2 percent, according to data from The New York Times.

Mississippi has seen a 91 percent increase in COVID-19 cases and a 34 percent increase in hospitalizations, although its death rate has remained flat, according to the Times.

Comments / 74

The Hill

The Hill

268K+
Followers
28K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Mississippi Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Vaccinations#Cdc#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Nevada StatePosted by
The Hill

COVID-19 cases surge in Nevada as federal government prepares to send help

Coronavirus cases are surging in Nevada as the federal government is preparing to send help to the state for vaccination efforts. The state’s average new cases a day, hospitalizations and positivity rate are all at their highest levels since February as almost half of the state’s population who qualify for the vaccine have not received it, state health officials said on Thursday, The Associated Press reported.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC director warns of 'pandemic of the unvaccinated' as cases rise

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky warned of rising cases on Friday, stating that COVID-19 is "becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated" and that vaccinated people are protected against severe disease. The highly transmissible delta variant is fueling expanding outbreaks, but they are centered in parts...
KidsPosted by
The Hill

Children under 12 could be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by winter: report

The COVID-19 vaccine could be approved for emergency use for children under 12 years old as soon as early to midwinter, NBC News reported. A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official told the news outlet that children would likely be able to receive the vaccine under the emergency authorization by that time, with a goal to have it fully approved soon afterward.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County to reimpose indoor mask requirement

Los Angeles County will again require all residents to wear masks indoors in public spaces, regardless of vaccination status, amid a rapid rise in coronavirus cases and concerns over the delta variant. County Health Officer Muntu Davis told a virtual press conference Thursday that a public health order requiring masks...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

CDC advisory panel to consider third COVID-19 shot for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) vaccine advisory panel will consider a third COVID-19 shot for immunocompromised individuals. The panel will meet on July 22 to discuss “clinical considerations for additional doses in immunocompromised individuals,” the meeting’s agenda states. Heavy debate around a third COVID-19 shot sparked last...
Oregon StatePosted by
The Hill

2,000 people displaced in southern Oregon as wildfires ravage West

A wildfire in southern Oregon has displaced 2,000 people as of Thursday evening, Reuters reported. Officials say that the Bootleg Fire is 7 percent contained and covers over 227,000 acres near the Fremont-Winema National Forest. Reuters reports that the fire started on July 6 and has grown 12,000 acres since Wednesday’s count when the fire was only 5 percent contained.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis fundraises off Fauci criticism

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) fundraised off of criticism he received for selling merchandise that mocked the nation’s leading infectious diseases expert, Anthony Fauci . In an online fundraising appeal the governor released Thursday, DeSantis defended himself, saying that he protected Floridians from getting “Fauci-ed,” keeping state schools open and saving jobs in the state.
Leesburg, VAPosted by
The Hill

Former NASA employee gets 18 months for pandemic fraud

A former employee of NASA was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison for fraud related to the coronavirus pandemic. Andrew Tenza of Leesburg, Va., had been found guilty of submitting fraudulent applications for over $350,000 in COVID-19 relief loans, the Justice Department said in a release. Tenza submitted three...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Scientists are demystifying aging — funding could add decades to our lives

The Biden administration deserves accolades for their proposed $6.5 billion Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, referred to as ARPA-H. ARPA-H would aim to deliver breakthrough treatments for diseases like Alzheimer’s, cancer and diabetes.This is an ambitious goal, but one that is achievable if the administration takes bold action. Unfortunately,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

GOP Utah Gov. Spencer Cox: Vaccine hesitancy 'literally killing' people

Utah's Republican Gov. Spencer Cox is pressing his state's residents to get vaccinated for the coronavirus saying that vaccine hesitancy is “literally killing” people. Cox said at a press conference that Republicans should be taking credit for the vaccine being developed so quickly under former President Trump , but says the GOP can't take the credit if it does not now promote getting vaccinated, Deseret News reported.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Pandemic amnesia: Have we forgotten what we learned about PPE shortages?

Although things have improved following the national vaccination program, we are still far from the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. India is recovering from a massive surge; Israel, which seemed to be completely out of the water, just announced that face coverings again will be necessary while indoors, even for those fully vaccinated; and the Delta variant now accounts for half of all new U.S. cases. Yet, many state mask mandates are ending, a bipartisan group of senators wants the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to lift the mask mandate for travelers, and some factories that manufacture masks are starting to shut down amid waning demand.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Scammers stole record $4.2 billion in 2020: report

Scammers stole at least $4.2 billion from individuals in 2020, more than half of the amount stolen over the previous three years, according to a new report analyzing federal data. Identity verification website Social Catfish noted in its report that the $4.2 billion reported lost due to online scams in...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Voting restrictions will make it harder for tribal communities to vote

Most Americans do not understand the realities of life in tribal communities, in the most fundamental sense. Modern America has ingrained assumptions about peoples’ access to mail, running water, electricity, internet, public or private transportation, motor vehicles offices, state and local government offices, and English fluency/literacy that make it difficult to highlight and remedy the barriers to voting that Native Americans face that contradict these assumptions. In the worst instances, these realities are exploited in the legislative process as part of efforts to disempower Native American communities.

Comments / 74

Community Policy