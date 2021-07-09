Which Husker baseball players will be taken in the MLB draft?

Nebraska baseball will have a player taken in the MLB draft, but beyond that, nothing is guaranteed ahead of one of the Huskers’ most intriguing drafts in years. Fresh off a Big Ten title and top-25 ranking to end the season, NU’s outlook for 2022 and beyond will be affected by the 20-round, 612-pick draft held in Denver between Sunday and Tuesday. The draft will determine whether some current Huskers and recruits end up in Lincoln next year or in a professional organization.