Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Buy This Minnesota House for $550,000 and get Palm Trees and Putting Green

By Jessica Williams
Posted by 
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This house says "Minnesota" on the outside but screams "Florida" on the inside. Isn't the housing market in Rochester, Minnesota crazy? Houses are selling in less than a day with multiple offers and the prices are...well, they've got me thinking that now might be the perfect time to get some cash out of my own house and move. Just for fun, I started Googling to see what other homes were selling for $500,000 and more in our state and there is one house in Saint Paul that says "Minnesota" on the outside but is screaming "Florida" on the inside. Look at the photos and see for yourself.

y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
State
Iowa State
Rochester, MN
Real Estate
State
Florida State
City
Saint Paul, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Rochester, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida House#Housing Market#This Minnesota House#Putting Green#Realtor Com#Edina Realty#Minnetonka Hwy 7
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Housing
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
Y-105FM

Caught on Video: Bald Eagle Takes a Bath in Minnesota

People from other parts of the country are always in awe when they come to our neck of the woods and see bald eagles for the first time. We’re lucky enough here in southeast Minnesota to see them all the time! They’re amazing animals. But even here in Minnesota, we don’t see this often: a bald eagle taking a bath! A woman from Robbinsdale, Minnesota caught just that on video earlier today and it’s pretty crazy to watch.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Y-105FM

Minnesota Bug’s Name Changed As People Found It Offensive

A group of bug enthusiasts in the US are making headlines as they seek to change the name of an insect that calls portions of Minnesota home, as its name is deemed offensive to those of a certain Romanian descent. The Gypsy Moth name is in the crosshairs of the "Entomological Society of America, which oversees the common names of bugs, is getting rid of the common name" according to the ESA.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Y-105FM

Die Because of a Snake Bite in Oregon Trail? Thank a Minnesota Teacher

Another in a continuing series looking at Legendary Minnesotans, the people that make this state such a great place to live, work, and play in. The Legendary Minnesotans this week are the three teachers who invented Oregon Trail. That's a right. 3 Minnesota teachers, and Minnesota tech company, gave us one of the most beloved video games in the history of the USA.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Y-105FM

Less than 10 People Can Fit in the 5 Smallest Churches in Minnesota

There are plenty of huge churches around the country and in Minnesota. They're beautiful and grand but we also have the opposite end of the spectrum: the super tiny churches that can barely hold 8 people. Those are the churches we're talking about today: 5 of the smallest churches around Minnesota that are so small you can't even fit 10 people in there.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Y-105FM

Now Hiring: Minnesota State Fair Still Needs More Workers

If you're looking to earn a little extra money-- and want to get into the State Fair for free-- Fair organizers want to talk to you. It was only a few weeks ago that the Minnesota State Fair announced it was looking to hire nearly 2,200 workers to help organize, get ready for, and work at, this year's Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together.
Duluth, MNPosted by
Y-105FM

Despite What Your Kids Think, This Duluth Landmark Isn’t A Pirate Ship

My family has been going up to Duluth every summer for some time now. It's one of our favorite places because we love hiking and swimming and there are plenty of places to do that along the North Shore. When we're there we do the typical tourist things like watching the big ships arrive and depart under the lift bridge and we'll walk the boardwalk that wraps around Lake Superior. If you've been to Duluth you've done both of those things and you've most likely seen the landmark pictured above.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Y-105FM

15 Miles From Rochester You’ll Find Minnesota’s Oldest County Fair

County fair season is in full swing here in Minnesota, and after last year we're all looking forward to the delicious food, the fun rides, seeing the animals, and checking out all of the great grandstand entertainment. The oldest county fair in the entire state of Minnesota is right down the road from Rochester and opens to the public on Wednesday, July 14th.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Y-105FM

Could You Soon Get a Ticket From a Traffic Camera in Minnesota?

Could automated traffic cameras that catch you speeding and issue you a ticket be headed here to Minnesota?. Minnesota has never had automated enforcement systems. There are just some things that other states have that we've never had here in Minnesota. Like tolls on highways and interstates (though the Minnesota Department of Transportation apparently DID once consider such a thing a few years ago.) Or those automated traffic cameras that catch you running a red light or speeding and take a picture, allowing the state to then mail you a ticket.
Preston, MNPosted by
Y-105FM

State Veterans Home In Preston Gets Groundbreaking Date

The groundbreaking date for the State Veterans Home in Preston has officially been scheduled. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs made the announcement at a community information meeting Tuesday morning at the Preston Servicemen's Club. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Thursday, August 19th at 11 a.m. MDVA Commissioner...
Rochester, MNPosted by
Y-105FM

Pet-Lovers: Rochester Fire Fighters Just Did The Cutest Thing

Though it seems like one of those things you'd only see in the movies, the Rochester Fire Department just rescued another feline. If you've ever wondered if fire departments still rescue cats stuck in trees, they sure do here in Rochester, Minnesota. Shout out to all the brave men and women on the Rochester Fire Department. They're the people who run INTO burning buildings while the rest of us are running OUT. Of course, that's not ALL they do-- they also use their massive aerial ladder truck to help rescue cats here in Minnesota's Med City.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Y-105FM

Rochester Snow Plow Parking Restrictions May Be Shortened

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It's not official, but it appears the Rochester City Council is ready to shorten the length of the time the city's seasonal parking ordinance will be in effect. Acting on an earlier request by City Councilmember Shaun Palmer, the Council reviewed the ordinance during a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy