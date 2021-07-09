Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County reports 165 percent spike in COVID-19 cases in a week

By Jordan Williams
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xgecr_0asVXfwy00
© Mario Tama/Getty Images

Los Angeles County is reporting a 165 percent spike in coronavirus infections in a single week amid the rise of the highly contagious delta variant.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health said in a statement that 839 new coronavirus infections had been reported as of Thursday. The daily average case rate is at 3.5 per 100,000 people, up from last week’s 1.74 cases per 100,000 people.

The agency said that the delta variant of the coronavirus first identified in India has become the most commonly sequenced variant in the county since the beginning of June, and now accounts for the majority of variants identified by labs, “consistent with what other parts of the U.S. are seeing."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the variant now makes up the majority of new cases in the United States, driving spikes in infections in several states.

Experts say that the best protection against the delta variant is vaccination.

The county said that slightly less than 4 million of its residents are still not vaccinated, while 4.6 million are fully vaccinated.

Barbara Ferrer, director of Los Angeles County Public Health, said in a statement that vaccines remain “the most important tool we have to keep COVID-19 transmission and the incubation of variants low.”

“The most powerful way to protect those in hard-hit communities, many of whom are essential workers, is to close vaccination gaps,” Ferrer said.

As of Thursday, Los Angeles County has identified 1,254,354 positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 24,525 deaths. There are currently 296 people hospitalized, of which 24 percent are in intensive care.

Comments / 1

The Hill

The Hill

268K+
Followers
28K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Coronavirus
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Spikes#Coronavirus Infections#Infectious Diseases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

TV host who is fully vaccinated reveals she caught Delta variant: It ‘is relentless and highly contagious’

A former E! News presenter has announced that she tested positive for Covid-19 despite receiving a full round of vaccines.Catt Sadler, 46, took to her Instagram account to let her followers know that despite being fully vaccinated, she had contracted coronavirus, suspected to be the Delta variant.“I’m fully vaccinated and I have Covid,” she wrote in the caption of the selfie she posted from her sick bed.Ms Sadler continued, outlining her rationale for letting everyone know about her health status “I’m telling you this so that you understand that the pandemic is very much NOT over.”On July 13, 3,...
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant is Skyrocketing in These Five States

Cases of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 have skyrocketed in five U.S. states, according to the latest released figures. On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released data collected over a four week period ending on June 19 showing the prevalence of the Delta variant in 25 U.S. states.
California StatePosted by
MercuryNews

California health care worker who died after second COVID-19 vaccine killed by heart disease, coroner says

The X-ray technologist who died four days after his second COVID-19 shot was felled by heart disease, the Orange County Coroner has concluded. Tim Zook, 60, worked at South Coast Global Medical Center in Santa Ana and proudly displayed the Band-Aid after his last Pfizer jab on Jan. 5. He began to feel ill a few hours later, and died on Jan. 9. His death was seized upon by vaccine opponents who believe, against evidence, that the shots are dangerous.
Ohio StatePosted by
Liz Fe Lifestyle

COVID Delta Variant Impacting Ohio Residents

The highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly throughout Ohio. According to Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the Ohio Department of Health’s chief medical officer, the Delta variant is 50 percent more contagious than the Alpha variant. Vanderhoff and other health officials are urging Ohioans to get vaccinated because almost all cases involving the Delta variant have been among unvaccinated people.
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

4 COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota; cases of virus variants increase

North Dakota health officials on Wednesday reported four more coronavirus-related deaths, along with another uptick in active COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, the number of cases of virus variants in North Dakota continues to increase, while the vaccination rate remains stagnant. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age...
California Statecitywatchla.com

California is about to feel Delta’s full force

For weeks, California has experienced low numbers of virus-related cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Cases are now on the rise, in part because of the state’s much publicized reopening on June 15. And with Delta making up nearly half of all new cases analyzed in Los Angeles County for the week ending June 19, it’s clear that this strain of the virus may ramp up the numbers very quickly.
Public HealthNew York Post

COVID-19 cases are surging in almost every US state

The number of daily new COVID-19 infections has shot up almost 50 percent in the United States amid the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant — with rises even recorded in states with high vaccination rates, data shows. The US on Tuesday recorded an average of 19,455 new cases...

Comments / 1

Community Policy