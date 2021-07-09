Back in the day, July 9, 1938: Mildred Brown publishes the first issue of the Omaha Star
Eighty-three years ago today, the Omaha Star, a weekly publication and Nebraska's only Black-owned newspaper, put out its first issue. As founder, publisher and editor of the Omaha Star, Mildred Brown fought bigotry with words. She also provided neighborhood news and commentary for more than 50 years, giving her readers a weekly helping of information about events and opinions in the Black community.omaha.com
