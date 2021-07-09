Pick Six Podcast: Husker A.D. search, Football recruiting, Basketball news, MLB draft and more
World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast. They discuss the ongoing search for Nebraska's next athletic director, an update on how the Nebraska football recruiting class is coming together, the latest roster changes for Nebraska men's basketball, a preview of the upcoming MLB draft and a lot more.omaha.com
Comments / 0