There are multiple main scenario quests for you to finish in Final Fantasy XIV Online. These quests take you through the game’s primary story, and this is a story that first began when the game was released in 2010 and has continued for the better part of ten years. With the Endwalkers Expansion, the story has come to an end, and the next journey is about to happen, with players going to the moon. These are all of the main scenario quests you can go through to keep up with the story of Final Fantasy XIV Online as the story wraps up for Shadowbringers, the expansion right before Endwalkers.