The Great Bend Recreation Commission officially announced they plan on exceeding the Revenue Neutral Rate for the 2021-2022 budget and will conduct a public hearing Aug. 23. The Kansas Legislature adopted an new format for taxing entities that includes more transparency for any organization that receives tax dollars. The new term of Revenue Neutral Rate (RNR) is the tax rate in mills that would generate the same property tax revenue in dollars as levied the previous tax year using the current tax year’s total assessed valuation.