Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Robert Downey Sr., Director of Experimental American Movies, Dies At Age 85

Posted by 
Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Robert Downey Sr., a filmmaker and writer who played a major role in New York's experimental film scene, died Wednesday in his home from complications due to Parkinson's disease. He was 85. "Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson's..he was a...

www.apr.org

Comments / 0

Alabama Public Radio

Alabama Public Radio

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
14K+
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT

We are Alabama Public Radio

 http://apr.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Andre
Person
Robert Downey Jr
Person
Robert Downey Sr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Cinema#Instagram#Npr#Yankees#Fresh Air
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Robert Downey Jr.'s DC Series Beats Loki's Streaming Numbers

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Robert Downey Jr. has always been considered by fans as the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and he's been the flag-bearer of the franchise for well over a decade. Naturally, people would think that the Marvel blood will forever run in his veins even after he exited the MCU following Avengers: Endgame.
MoviesVillage Voice

Movie Journal: Robert Downey Sr. Talks ‘Putney Swope’

In the November 21, 1968, issue of the Voice, readers of Howard Smith’s Scenes column received a sneak preview of a new film being shot around town:. MOST PEOPLE would think that the advertising agency scene is a bizarre enough theme by itself, but imagine merging it with black power and coming up with Truth and Soul, Inc. Bob Downey (right), self-styled “Prince” and midwife of low budget films with a sardonic slant (Chafed Elbows, No More Excuses) does just that in his plunge into the big time by directing Putney Swope. It stars Arnold Johnson (left), a few strands from Hair, and a script that might give Madison Avenue the bends. The $200,000 movie which should be finished in a few weeks has been shooting in such esoteric locales as Greenwich, Connecticut, Manhattan office buildings, and the Great Jones Street Alley.
Orange County, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Robert Downey Jr. to co-star in HBO's adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen’s The Sympathizer

The drama series adaptation of Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning espionage thriller The Sympathizer, from director and co-showrunner Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar, will mark Downey's first leading TV role as well as his first post-Marvel role. According to Deadline, Downey "is set to play multiple supporting roles as the main antagonists — all of whom represent a different arm of the American establishment including an up-and-coming Orange County congressman, a CIA agent and a Hollywood film director, among others." A worldwide search is underway for the lead role, described as a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War, and the rest of the predominantly Vietnamese ensemble in the “blistering exploration of identity and America, a gripping spy novel and a powerful story of love and friendship." “Adapting Mr. Nguyen’s important and masterful work requires a visionary team,” said Downey, who will serve as an executive producer. “With director Park at the helm, I expect this to be a creative producing adventure for Susan, me and Team Downey and a stimulating process for myself in playing these complex supporting roles. A24 and HBO are the perfect combination of partners and co-parents. … It’s exactly the type of challenge I’ve been craving, and I believe we will deliver an exceptional viewing experience to our audience.”
MoviesMovieWeb

Robert Downey Jr. Will Play Multiple Villains in HBO's The Sympathizer

Following his retirement from playing Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Robert Downey Jr. has set up his next big project on the small screen. Per Deadline, HBO has ordered A24's limited series adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen's novel The Sympathizer with RDJ attached to co-star in multiple supporting roles as the main antagonists. The story is described as a "blistering exploration of identity and America, a gripping spy novel and a powerful story of love and friendship."
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Black Widow Writer On Those Rumors Robert Downey Jr. Was Going To Appear

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Black Widow set the pace for Marvel movies to come after a successful opening weekend. But before the film arrived, the internet was running wild with rumors of Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU fold. The thought of Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson sharing the screen again created excitement amongst Marvel fans. But those rumors turned out to be untrue once the film arrived. Years after the rumors began, Black Widow's writer spoke on those pesky RDJ rumors popping up in the Marvel film.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Robert Downey Jr. Talks Gwyneth Paltrow’s Struggles To Shift Away From Acting During Iron Man 1 And Why His Post-Marvel Journey Has Been Different

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. If you thought Robert Downey Jr. shared the personality with his on-screen character Tony Stark while he was active in the MCU, wait until you see him post Marvel. Downey is making the shift from acting into the business world, much like his Iron Man co-star Gwyneth Paltrow did at the beginning of their time together on the first film. While you would think the stars would have similar struggles with the transition, Downey reveals that his shift has been much easier than the one Paltrow faced over 10 years ago-- and just why that is the case.
CelebritiesPopculture

Robert Downey Jr. Unfollows 'Avengers' Co-Stars and Marvel Fans Are Freaking Out

Avengers fans are in an uproar amid rumors that Robert Downey Jr. unfollowed all of his former co-stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Instagram. Downey Jr. played Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man for over a decade in the superhero film franchise, though he departed after Avengers: Endgame. If he did unfollow Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and all the others, it's unclear why.

Comments / 0

Community Policy