Former Pueblo museum director tabbed to lead History Colorado, first Southern Coloradan to do so
Dawn DiPrince's rise in the history and story-telling of Colorado's past is set to take another leap. The Board of Directors of History Colorado announced Tuesday that DiPrince will take over as the organization's new executive director. The search for outgoing executive director Steve Turner's replacement after 13 years in the role evaluated over 100 applicants across the nation.www.chieftain.com
Comments / 0