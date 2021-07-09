Track & Field: Carhart, Wittmer find new coaching homes in Aurora
AURORA | A track & field coaching relay of sorts has taken place with two city coaches taking their batons to different spots around town. On Friday, Eaglecrest High School announced the hiring of longtime Aurora guru Chris Carhart, while Marty Wittmer departed from Gateway to fill Carhart’s shoes at Rangeview in moves that came two weeks after the conclusion of the Class 5A state track & field championships.sentinelcolorado.com
