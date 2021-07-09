Cancel
Special Weather Statement issued for Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Norfolk, Portsmouth; Suffolk A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN PASQUOTANK...NORTHWESTERN CAMDEN...NORTHWESTERN PERQUIMANS...NORTHERN BERTIE...SOUTHEASTERN HERTFORD...GATES...AND NORTHWESTERN CHOWAN COUNTIES...THE CITY OF NORFOLK...THE CITY OF CHESAPEAKE...THE CITY OF PORTSMOUTH...THE EASTERN CITY OF SUFFOLK AND THE NORTHWESTERN CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH At 529 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Crittenden to near Sunbury to 8 miles southeast of Scotland Neck. Movement was east at 15 mph. Wind gusts 30 to 40 mph and rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are possible with these storms. These storms will be near Sunbury, Suffolk, Crittenden, Driver and Bowers Hill around 535 PM EDT. Chesapeake and Western Branch around 540 PM EDT. Churchland and Corapeake around 545 PM EDT. Portsmouth and Cradock around 555 PM EDT. Old Dominion University, Downtown Portsmouth and Ghent around 600 PM EDT. Downtown Norfolk around 605 PM EDT. Norfolk State University and Lewiston Woodville around 610 PM EDT. Norview around 615 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Goose Pond, South Norfolk, Whites Crossroads, Portlock, Pierceville, Newsome Store, Savage, Arrowhead Beach, Huntersville and Republican. If you see lightning or hear thunder, you are at risk! Take shelter indoors immediately. If you cannot find shelter in a building a vehicle provides safety from lightning. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects.

