York County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for York by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Minor flooding may develop. Do not drive into water covering the roadway. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: York STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT PARTS OF YORK COUNTY UNTIL 700 PM EDT At 622 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Brogue to Cross Roads to Glen Rock. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Red Lion, Dallastown, Shrewsbury, Stewartstown, Glen Rock, Jacobus, Windsor, Yoe, Delta, Cross Roads, Railroad, Brogue, Susquehanna Trails, Loganville, Winterstown, Felton, Fawn Grove and Airville.

alerts.weather.gov

