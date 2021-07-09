Cancel
Stokes County, NC

Severe Weather Statement issued for Stokes by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Stokes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN STOKES COUNTY At 622 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Pine Hall to near Germanton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Walnut Cove Pine Hall Meadows Germanton and Belews Lake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

