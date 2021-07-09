Special Weather Statement issued for Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Pasquotank by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bertie; Camden; Chowan; Eastern Currituck; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CAMDEN...PASQUOTANK PERQUIMANS...SOUTHEASTERN BERTIE...CURRITUCK...AND SOUTHERN CHOWAN COUNTIES...THE EASTERN CITY OF CHESAPEAKE AND THE CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH At 622 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fentress to near Elizabeth City to near Williamston. Movement was east at 20 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph and rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are possible with these storms. These storms will be near Elizabeth City, Great Bridge, South Mills, Fentress and Morgans Corner around 625 PM EDT. Elizabeth City State University around 635 PM EDT. Princess Anne around 640 PM EDT. Camden and Back Bay around 645 PM EDT. Whitehall Shores around 650 PM EDT. Indiantown and Shiloh around 700 PM EDT. Old Trap around 710 PM EDT. Grandy around 715 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Poplar Branch, Pierceville, Saint Johns, Parkville, Yeopim Station, Pungo, Jacocks, Beach Springs, Light Nixon Fork and Woodard. If you see lightning or hear thunder, you are at risk! Take shelter indoors immediately. If you cannot find shelter in a building a vehicle provides safety from lightning. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects.