Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 345 PM MST. * At 321 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Young, or 23 miles south of Forest Lakes, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Reynolds Creek Group Campground. Route 288 south of Young. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH