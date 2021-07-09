Cancel
Cecil County, MD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cecil by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cecil A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR EASTERN CECIL COUNTY At 623 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Barksdale to near Aberdeen Proving Ground, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Newark, Elkton, North East, Charlestown, Warwick, Blake, Barksdale, Bohemias Mills, Andora, Brantwood, Pleasant Hill, Cherry Hill, Cayots, Fair Hill, Glen Westover, Hollywood Beach, Appleton, Glasgow and Chesapeake City. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

