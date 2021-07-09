Cancel
Monster Hunter Stories 2 How To Transfer Your Save Data

By Alex Seedhouse
Nintendo Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose that have played the Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Trial Version will want to know how to transfer their save data to the full game. The good news is that the process couldn’t be simpler. After booting up the game, from the main menu screen you will need to select the Transfer from the Demo option. If you have save data from the demo version on your Nintendo Switch, this will then be identified and you will be asked whether you would like to resume your progress.

