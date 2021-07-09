Cancel
Fort Wayne, IN

IHSAA approves football alignments, soccer mercy rule

By VICTORIA JACOBSEN
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 6 days ago

The IHSAA Executive Committee officially approved the football sectional alignment for 2021 with a few changes that will affect Fort Wayne-area teams at the latest meeting on June 25, meeting minutes released on Thursday reveal. Class 5A Sectional 11, which was supposed to include Concord and Goshen along with Bishop Dwenger, Northrop, North Side and Snider, will now be a four-team sectional with only the Fort Wayne schools. Concord and Goshen will move to Sectional 10.

journalgazette.net

#Ihsaa#Basketball#A Mercy#American Football#Ihsaa#Northrop#Sectional 10
