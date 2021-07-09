Cancel
AOC Blames Fossil Fuel Executives for NYC Subway Flooding

 10 days ago

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blamed fossil fuel executives on Thursday after waist-high water flooded through New York City’s subway station due to a storm. Torrential rains swept through the tri-state area, initiating floods, knocking down trees, all while slowing or preventing travel throughout the region. The inclement weather hit right before the arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa, which has battered Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, as well as other East Coast states with winds clocking in at 45 mph to 65 mph.

Georgia State
Florida State
South Carolina State
New York City, NYMiddletown Press

NYC roadways, subway station flooded by deluge of rainfall

NEW YORK (AP) — Some New York City roadways and at least one subway station temporarily became bodies of water on Thursday, after a deluge of rainfall flooded traffic lanes and station platforms. Video posted to social media in the late afternoon appeared to show water levels reaching waist height...
New York City, NYwabcradio.com

NEW VIDEO: Drenching Rain Floods NYC Subways s

New York, NY (77WABC) — Flash flooding on Thursday afternoon — wreaked havoc on New York City roadways and underground on the subway system. Tropical Storm Elsa’s wrath of drenching rains and winds literally froze the city at the heart of the afternoon and evening commute and left tens of thousands of commuters in cars and straphangers — literally stranded.
New York City, NYPosted by
Salon

Flooded subways in NYC are perfect example why climate is key for infrastructure plans

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Footage of New Yorkers struggling to wade through filthy, waist-deep water at a Manhattan subway station as heavy rainfall engulfed the city's aging and long-neglected infrastructure on Thursday added fuel to progressive demands for a robust federal spending package that confronts the climate crisis—which is making such extreme weather more frequent and destructive.
New York City, NYmadison

NYC subway station back on track after flooding

A subway station in New York City was back in business Friday after a deluge of rainfall flooded station platforms. It was business as usual for passengers at the West 157th Street station in the Washington Heights section of upper Manhattan as they rushed to catch their train. The heavy thunderstorms came as the region was bracing for the arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa as it made its way up the East Coast.
New York City, NYNew York Post

AOC mocks opponents of Green New Deal in NYC subway flooding tweet

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took a dig at opponents of her Green New Deal climate proposal — sharing video of the severe flooding that left New Yorkers wading through waist-high water at subway stations across the city — claiming her policy would have avoided the disaster, but instead New Yorkers have to “swim to work.”
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

Schumer announces opposition to ‘bonkers’ plan for fossil fuel plant in Astoria

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer joined local Queens politicians and activists on Friday in calling on the state to pull the plug on a plan to build a fossil fuel-driven power plant just off Astoria’s waterfront on 20th Avenue, warning it could cause “huge health problems” and jeopardize New York’s long-term climate goals. The plan, pushed by Texas-based energy giant NRG, is coming up for ...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Bernie Sanders blames US sanctions for Cuban protests while AOC silent

Outspoken socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez remained silent as of early Tuesday about violent protests erupting in Cuba, while Sen. Bernie Sanders finally spoke out — to blame US sanctions rather than decades of Communist dictatorship. “All people have the right to protest and to live in a democratic society,” Sanders...
Drop fossil fuel coverage

Drop fossil fuel coverage

What if I told you that one of the most important levers that Albany could pull to address the climate crisis is … insurance regulation reform? My guess is, you’d stop reading, since “insurance regulation reform” might qualify as the most boring three-word phrase in the English language. Each word by itself is monotonous, and together they comprise a trifecta of dullness. And yet, they could not be more important.
Posted by
akki john

NASA new study: After 9 years, the position of the moon will change, there will be a terrible flood in the world

Houston: The weather is constantly changing around the world. The number and severity of cyclonic storms have increased. America has recently come out after battling cyclonic storms several times. The rise of sea level and high tide is associated with the moon. But scientists have now revealed that if there is a slight wobble in the moon, there will be a terrible flood all over the world. The US space agency NASA said that the moon makes a slight change in its position in 18.6 years and due to the slightest change, there is a danger of flooding in many coastal areas of the earth. This NASA study was published last month in Nature Climate Change.
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Worth $600 Expected To Reach Citizens Soon

Stimulus Checks amounting to $600 each are expected to reach the citizens soon. These checks were approved by the government on July 13. Almost half of the citizens of California are expected to be benefitted from the funding. The government-sanctioned financial boosts are all set to be rolled out soon....
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

‘The whole town is on fire’: Apocalyptic scenes in Canadian town after heatwave sparks wildfire

Apocalyptic footage taken of the Canadian village of Lytton shows buildings and trees up in flames following an intense heatwave that overtook areas of the Pacific Northwest. The town in Canada’s British Columbia province was evacuated after a wildfire engulfed several of the area’s main buildings amid record-breaking temperatures hitting as high as 49.5C. In one video, smoke clouds the entire sky as the cameraperson flees the now-uninhabited town. The nearly 250 residents of Lytton were ordered to evacuate on Wednesday after several wildfires rapidly deteriorated and impacted the safety of those living there. “A fire event located...
NASA warns of massive darkening due to solar storm

NASA warns of massive darkening due to solar storm

The past July 3 They found a Large solar expansion And more recently NASA The event announced that the sun was leaving and now moving fast Land, A fact that can create interference in communication networks. The Government agency From United States Says the solar storm is heading towards Earth...
California StateNewsweek

U.S. Wildfires Map, Update As Multiple Blazes Burn Across Oregon, California, Washington

Wildfires continue to burn in several states along the West Coast, while Oregon and Washington have moved into the highest level of preparedness as they battle the blazes. On Wednesday, Washington and Oregon moved into Preparedness Level 5, which according to the National Interagency Fire Center means they could experience "complex wildland fire incidents, which have the potential to exhaust national wildland firefighting resources."

