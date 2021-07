It’s been a week of firsts for the Bridgeport High School baseball program. After winning six consecutive Class AA state championships from 2014-2019 — the 2020 season, in which the Indians would have likely been the top contender, was wiped out because of COVID — Bridgeport moved up in classification, went 34-4 and made it seven titles in a row by capturing the school’s first-ever AAA title with a 10-4 win against Hurricane Saturday in the state championship game at Appalachian Power Park.